Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala has said Abia is one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria

This comes on the heels of directive by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to all the Commissioners of Police in the country to ensure peaceful transition to new administrations in their States.

He equally assured that the event will be peaceful in the state.

In an interview with newsmen in Umuahia, CP Baba said all security agencies in the State have synergised to ensure the transition exercise is hitch-free.

All machineries, he said have been put in place to that effect and make May 29 memorable in the State.

According to him, no stone will be left unturned to maintain the existing peace in the state, stating that Abia is among the most peaceful states in the country.

“I am happy that since I came in as the Commissioner of Police, Abia has not witnessed any students crisis. Thank God that Abia is among the most peaceful in the country. As the new government is coming in, security will be provided”.

He advised Abians to go about their normal and legitimate business without fear as the security network in the state is there to protect them.

