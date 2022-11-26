Abia North farmers write Sen Orji Kalu over farm implements

Farmers in Abia North have written Sen Orji Kalu, pleading for farm implements.

In the request letter made available to newsmen in Umuahia, the farmers pleaded with the Senator representing Abia North for wheelbarrows, shovels, cutlasses, and other farm implements to support farming “for increased food production in the zone.”

The letter addressed to the Senate Chief whip, was signed by the Chairman of Abia North Farmers Association, Mr. Mike Ndukwo, and the Secretary of the association, Mrs. Ifeoma Akuma.

The letter read in part, “On behalf of the farmers, we appeal to Your Excellency to support our subsistence farming and boost food production in Abia North senatorial district.

“You are doing your best through your interventions in fertilizer distribution and loans to our members but we urge you to increase your investment in the agricultural sector in Abia North senatorial district.”

The farmers also pleaded “governments at all levels in the country should encourage farmers not to lose focus or interest in farming to sustain food production in the country.

“You (Sen. Kalu) have built many roads and have touched several areas in Abia North, but we need to be supported with more farming inputs and finance, among others”.

While decrying the challenges faced by farmers in the area, the farmers noted that these needs have affected the food supply in the area.

“Most farmers have invested heavily without realizing a profit, and they find it difficult to reinvest due to financial constraints.

“We have to practicalize the cliche of ‘no farmer, no nation’, which translates to no food.

“The old farming methods are still being applied in several areas, and this greatly discourages the youths.

“Governments should support farmers with more equipment including wheelbarrows, shovels, and knives to make the venture attractive and less stressful.

“They should ensure that farmers access farm inputs, fertilizers, agrochemicals, seedlings, among others, to enhance food production”, they said.

