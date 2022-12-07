Abia must be rescued from self-serving individuals to make progress in 2023 ―​​ Emenike

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said the state must be liberated from some self-serving forces to guarantee that Abia makes steady and meaningful progress in the next political dispensation.

Emenike, who made the declaration while inaugurating his 1,740-member campaign council, said that if voted into power, Abia would no longer be strangulated by the few individuals who see the state as their personal estate.

He decried the economy condition of the state, saying that Abia needef urgent liberation and resuscitation, promising to revolutionalise the state economy through creation of job opportunities and attraction of foreign direct investments.

The development economist urged the people to support him in the efforts to liberate the state, warning that if Abia fails to get it right in 2023, more people could face severe hardship.

He described members of the campaign council as the “ambassadors APC in all the polling units of Abia,” urging them to work assiduously towards ensuing that APC wins the 2023 elections.

Emenike, who blamed the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the economic challenges and underdevelopment of the state, charged members of the council to vote out the party.

Noting that the task ahead would not be ease task, he said the poor but performance of the ruling party in the state had made many people to lose interest in the party.

In his remark at the event, APC deputy governorship candidate, Reverend Gloria Akara, advised members of the council to remain steadfast and ensure that APC wins the 2023 polls.

“We are ready. The rescue and develop Abia (RADA) movement is not designed to stop. We’re going to continue until victory is assured,” she said.

The event was attended by other APC chieftains, including a firrmer Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, who said Emenike is the only governorship candidate that could effect a meaningful change in Abia.

He sought for massive support for him, assuring the people that under the watch of APC, Abia wll re-gain its enviable height as God’s Own State.

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Honourable Martin Azubuike appealed to all aggrieved party members to sheathe their swords and back Emenike to save Abia from further retrogression.

He said that the job would be easier for the party if they go to the election united as one family.

Earlier, the chairman of APC in the state, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, said the party was very determined to rescue the state from its hijackers.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE