In the aftermath of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent announcement on the removal of fuel subsidies, queues have reemerged at filling stations in the Ondo state capital of Akure.

Most fuel stations found themselves under lock and key, while the few open ones were swarmed with motorists in search of fuel.

This sudden surge in demand resulted in severe traffic gridlock, compounding the challenges faced by motorists. The filling stations that were selling fuel witnessed prices ranging from N200 to N250 per litre.

Notably, major marketers owned the majority of the fuel stations that continued to serve the public, while many independent stations remained closed and unable to provide fuel.

Motorists expressed their concerns, deeming the timing of the subsidy removal premature and calling for a review of the decision. They fear that the elimination of subsidies will exacerbate the existing economic hardships experienced across the country.

The re-emergence of fuel scarcity has only intensified these apprehensions, emphasizing the potential consequences of subsidy removal.

In contrast, the fuel situation in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, appeared relatively normal on Monday, with filling stations that had petroleum products continuing to serve buyers. However, investigations conducted by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that a significant number of filling stations did not open for business.

Private vehicle owners and transporters interviewed regarding this development expressed that there was no immediate cause for alarm.

They stated that popular public and private filling stations were still selling fuel to buyers at the regulated price. Due to the May 29 holiday, a comprehensive assessment of the situation could not be made, with individuals suggesting that the forthcoming week would provide a clearer picture.

Additionally, the fuel situation in Abia State, particularly in Aba and Umuahia areas, was relatively stable. Fuel was available at prices ranging from N194 to N230 per litre. Observations revealed that there were no queues or hassles at fuel stations in Umuahia and Aba.

As the effects of subsidy removal continue to unfold, concerns about its impact on the economy and the general public persist. Akure and Ilorin experience differing levels of fuel scarcity, while Abia enjoys a comparatively stable supply.





Nigerians eagerly await further updates on this matter, hoping for a resolution to the challenges posed by the subsidy removal while navigating the implications for their daily lives.

