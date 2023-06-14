The Abia State House of Assembly was inaugurated late on Wednesday, with Emmanuel Iheoma Emeruwa of Aba South assuming the position of Speaker and Austin Okezie of Umuahia East becoming the Deputy Speaker. Both were elected unopposed.

The inauguration was proclaimed by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, as announced by the Clerk of the House, John Pedro Irokansi.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds the majority in the House with 11 members, while the Speaker and Deputy Speaker belong to the Labour Party (LP), which has 10 seats. The Young Peoples Party (YPP) has 2 seats, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 1 seat.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeruwa pledged to lead the House with impartiality and without bias. He expressed his commitment to serving the people and assured them that he would not fail in the discharge of his duties.

“I will serve with integrity and legislate for the well-being of the people. I will also support the Executive Governor in promoting the prosperity of the people,” he stated. He thanked Governor Alex Otti for establishing a transparent foundation for the state.

In his speech, Governor Alex Otti emphasized that disagreements are a natural part of human nature. He congratulated the Speaker and his Deputy, stating, “We are one and the same people in Abia. Elections will come and go, but governance will endure.”

Governor Otti acknowledged the significant responsibility and high expectations placed on the lawmakers by the people who voted them into office. He urged them to work together with him to ensure that the people of Abia are not disappointed.

The governor stressed that his administration would be characterized by “zero excuses and 100% action.”

“We will collaborate with each and every one of you to deliver real dividends of democracy to the people,” he affirmed. He also urged the lawmakers to always remember the people who entrusted them with their mandate.

