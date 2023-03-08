Christian Appolos – Abuja

The former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development under President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Uche Ogah and the All Progressives Congress faithfuls in the Abia have refuted the news that he and his members endorsed the governorship of Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti earlier in the week.

A press statement made available to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE on Wednesday in Abuja, by their Public Relations Officer, Chief Daniel Ofomere, said the group did not endorse any gubernatorial candidate from any political party for the forthcoming elections.

The statement read: “Abia Rejoice stands where other Abians are standing. We have three senatorial zones and it is the turn of Abia North to produce the Governor of Abia. Dr Alex Otti is from Abia Central and his deputy is from Abia North. It is therefore illogical to adopt Alex Otti and direct our members to do so.

“We are using this opportunity to inform the general public to disregard the unfounded and misleading information. Let it be clear that Abia Rejoice has integrity to protect and can not go against Abia’s charter of equity.

“We therefore, advise members of the public not to be misled by anybody or group of individuals who are out to use the name of Abia Rejoice to engage in illegal transaction, cheat or defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Such a person is an interloper who is using the name of the Organization to pursue his personal interest.