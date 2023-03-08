Christian Appolos – Abuja
The former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development under President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Uche Ogah and the All Progressives Congress faithfuls in the Abia have refuted the news that he and his members endorsed the governorship of Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti earlier in the week.
A press statement made available to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE on Wednesday in Abuja, by their Public Relations Officer, Chief Daniel Ofomere, said the group did not endorse any gubernatorial candidate from any political party for the forthcoming elections.
The statement read: “Abia Rejoice stands where other Abians are standing. We have three senatorial zones and it is the turn of Abia North to produce the Governor of Abia. Dr Alex Otti is from Abia Central and his deputy is from Abia North. It is therefore illogical to adopt Alex Otti and direct our members to do so.
“We are using this opportunity to inform the general public to disregard the unfounded and misleading information. Let it be clear that Abia Rejoice has integrity to protect and can not go against Abia’s charter of equity.
“We therefore, advise members of the public not to be misled by anybody or group of individuals who are out to use the name of Abia Rejoice to engage in illegal transaction, cheat or defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Such a person is an interloper who is using the name of the Organization to pursue his personal interest.
“Much as the organisation recognized the right of any individual to associate or endorse any candidate or political party of their choice, we use this medium to make it categorically clear that the Organization has not declared support or endorsed any candidate or party with respect to the forthcoming general elections.
“Those peddling such rumours are mischief makers who wish to tarnish the reputation of Abia Rejoice. It is only plausible for us to maintain neutrality on the political parties while we continue to support equity and fairness in Abia.”
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Discussion about this post