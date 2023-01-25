Abia guber: ALPI to quiz PDP, Labour, APC, others over governance agenda

Abia League of Professionals Initiative (ALPI) is set to grill the governorship candidates of various political parties in Abia State.

The candidates included Professor Uche Ikonne of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Dr. Alex Otti of the Labour Party, LP; Professor Greg Ibe of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Chief Ikechi Emenike and others.

ALPI further said the engagement will interrogate the candidates’ understanding of “the present dilapidated state of physical infrastructure as well as the high level of human capital depreciation in the state.”

Contained in a statement signed by the chairman, Governance Committee of ALPI, Dr. Emeka Okengwu and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the engagement would commence Wednesday, January 25 and run through January 27, 2023.

The statement read in parts: Abia League of Professionals Initiative (ALPI) is set to engage the Governorship candidates of all the Political Parties in Abia State.

“Abia League of Professionals League Initiative is a non- partisan NGO that is committed to playing a catalytic role in the enthronement of good governance in Abia State.

“The group is focused on constructive engagement with any government in power in Abia state and ever willing to deploy the expertise and experience of it’s members for use by the state government and for the benefit of Abians.

“The interactive session is billed to hold in Umuahia between the 25th and 27th of January, 2023 and would be hosted within the premises of the prestigious Unique Life Hotel, Umuahia.

“ALPI boasts of an impressive array of Abia sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in the following fields of human endeavor: the Academia, Public Service, the Corporate world, Military, Foreign Service and in the Legal profession amongst others”.