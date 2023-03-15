Christian Appolos – Abuja

Chieftains of Labour Party in Abia State on Wednesday said the news that 3000 of its members led by one Maduka Akpulonu decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was fake news and an attempt to mislead their supporters.

The Labour Party further said that no member of their party will even think of decamping to a party that is already sinking in Abia.

A press statement jointly signed by the stakeholders of Labour Party, Dr. Eric Egwuibe and Maxwell Nwadike, and made available to journalists read; “We wish to place it on record that no member of the people’s oriented party, the Labour Party in the local government has decamped to PDP or any other party.

“Labour Party and her teeming members in the local government are together, working assiduously day and night to ensure that our gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Alex Otti and others for the State Assembly emerge victorious in Saturday’s elections.

“For purposes of recapitulation, Akpulonu has since been expelled from the Labour Party for anti-party activities.

“He is widely known as a serial betrayer and political merchant who can trade his own soul for pecuniary and selfish interests. His ignoble penchant for money politics is commonplace.

“The Labour Party is the conscience of the society which has come to liberate Abia from the orgy of bad governance and political miasma permeated by the PDP government since 1999.

“It is therefore not for personal aggrandizement and the likes of Akpulonu naturally abhor such an atmosphere and cannot fit in.

“The report was only meant to hoodwink the unsuspecting members of the public and the electorate who are poised to bury the PDP in Saturday’s elections.

“Recall that in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls, Labour Party trashed the PDP in all facets and spheres of the state, winning the Abia Central senatorial District Seat in the Senate out of 3 and also 6 in the House of Representatives out of 8 seats.

“We are not surprised that the sinking PDP so roundly beaten and rejected in the State can now concoct all manner of political narratives, shopping for expelled betrayers to raise the number of the so-called decampees to save face ahead of Saturday’s elections.





“We make bold to say that what is left of the PDP is its carcass that will be finally buried on Saturday.

“For a party that has already seen its imminent annihilation, it’s no surprise that it will recruit the likes of Akpulonu for some hatchet jobs.

“How can a party with no seat in the Senate, struggled to win one seat in the House of Representatives be talking about 3000 decampees from a winning Labour Party at this time? This can be come from a party of lies. All members of the Labour Party in Obingwa are in touch with Otti and are working for victory on Saturday.”

