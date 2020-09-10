Abia govt to hold LG election December

The Chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, has said that local government elections would hold in the state on Saturday, December 19, this year.

Mkpa who made this known during a meeting with leaders of registered political parties in the state at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia on Thursday, charged the parties to ensure that they screen the certificates of all aspirants to ensure they meet the minimum qualification of a secondary school certificate before submitting their names to the Commission.

He announced that the election will hold in all the 17 LGAs and 292 Ward’s of the state for the positions of Chairmen and Ward Councillors.

According to him, political parties that are interested in participating in the poll should visit the office of the Commission from Monday, 14th to Friday 18th September, to obtain the detailed time table while the date of collection of forms for candidates will be communicated to the parties later.

