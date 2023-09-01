Abia State Government, says, it has disengaged all staff employed between January, 2023 invariably by the immediate past administration of Okezie Ikpeazu in the state.

According to the state Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka in a circular dated 30th August 2023 and released Friday, “Following the ongoing reorganisation in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules nos. 02801 and 02803, | write to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from January, 2O23 till date.

“However, any further directive(s) of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course. Please take appropriate steps to implement immediately and according to His Excellency’s directive”.

The circular was titled. “DISENGAGEMENT OF STAFF EMPLOYED FROM JANUARY, 2023 TILL DATE”, with reference number, HSA/S.0006/iv//08.

The state government has been battling ghost workers through staff verification.

