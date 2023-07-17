Abia State Government has debunked rumours in some quarters that it has sacked its medical doctors, describing it as “untrue”.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo gave the clarification in a statement on Monday.

The Commissioner noted, “The purported sack is only the figment of the authors’ imagination as the government has no intention of sacking or disengaging any doctor or health personnel currently working to support our ongoing efforts at reviving the health sector in the state.”

Dr Okoronkwo who maintained that no one has been asked through any circular to submit “fresh expression of interest” as the fake circular directed, advised the doctors and members of the general public to ignore the rumour and support the several initiatives of the government at driving holistic healthcare delivery in the state.

The Commissioner has since her appointment in the Otti’s administration, adopted several pragmatic initiatives at reviving the health sector in the state, disclosing that her intervention saw health workers call off their 6-month old strike and returned to work almost immediately.

While speaking during the flag-off of the free medical services of the Ministry at Aba General Hospital last weekend, the Health Commissioner pointed out that the era of owing health workers their entitlements was long gone as the governor has prioritised prompt payments of salaries and allowances of the workers.

