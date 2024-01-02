Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has commended Nze James Agharandu Egbu for his dedication to serving his community and the state at large, describing him as a noteworthy philanthropist worthy of emulation.

Governor Otti, who spoke during the birthday and thanksgiving ceremony organized by the people of Umuonyike in Aba South Local Government Area to celebrate Nze James Agharandu Egbu at St. Joseph College, Aba, noted that the celebrant had been an inspiration to all who have benefited from his extraordinary kindness and benevolence.

Represented by the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Governor Otti commended Egbu for his contributions to the development of various communities in Abia State.

“The government has taken cognizance of the humanitarian works of Egbu, a great philanthropist who has rendered numerous charitable services to his community and society in general. The government appreciates his efforts and will encourage him to continue his good works.”

The Governor added, “James Egbu is the kind of man we need. We need selfless people who can always extend their goodwill to others, especially in areas where the government cannot reach. The government is proud to recognize a man with an impeccable track record; a man whose life has positively affected his society, and we are proud to have this type of person in Ngwa land.”

The thanksgiving ceremony witnessed the formal conferment of the Nze title on Nze James Egbu by the traditional rulers in Abia State, led by Eze S.D. N Emejiaka, Osmiri III of Ancient Ohazu Palace. The royal fathers stated that this recognition was in acknowledgment of his numerous contributions to Abia communities and society at large.

Responding, Nze James Egbu expressed his joy at being honored with the Nzeship title and promised that, as long as he lived, he would continue to do good for people, especially the poor and the needy.

He thanked the Abia State Governor for gracing the occasion, describing him as a visionary leader working for the people by building many roads in Abia, especially connecting roads in the commercial city of Aba.

He also thanked the two international musicians, Sinach and Chioma Jesus, for attending and adding colour to the occasion.

Joseph Egbu, the son of the celebrant, also spoke, expressing excitement about the honour given to his father. He promised that the entire family would emulate his good works and support him in helping the less privileged in society.

He noted, “Nze James Egbu’s service to communities and his people is legendary, recognized and celebrated both in Nigeria and overseas. This is what life is all about. When God blesses you, it is more or less obligatory for you to be a blessing to other people.”

