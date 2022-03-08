Abia governor hails NSPRI over efforts targeted at increasing farmers’ income

ABIA State Governor, Dr Okezie lkpeazu has commended the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) for its collaborative effort with his administration through the state Adp in enhancing the preservation of agric products thereby increasing farmers’ income.

The governor also lauded state’s Agricultural Development Project (ADP) and farmers for their active participation and dedication which is enabling his administration to achieve the desired results in agriculture.

Dr lkpeazu who made the commendation while inaugurating the Automated Solar Dryer And Distribution Of Agricultural Products, Processing And Storage Kits at the Abia ADP headquarters, Umuahia, expressed delight that they now have facilities that can help store, process and add value to products which will ensure more empowerment for farmers and enhance the market value of their products.

The governor represented by his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, recalled that, having made agriculture one of his main cardinal pillars at inception, his govt will continue to do all it can to ensure food security and create wealth and appreciated the Programe Manager and management of ADP for living up to their mandate.

He promised not to relent in rendering assistance to the ADP till they achieve food sufficiency in the State.

In his remarks, Abia State Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Sir Okey Ihedioha said, for the NSPRI to have done this much in presenting the equipment indicates that they are ready to work with the State which he described as very encouraging and expressed the State government’s readiness to support NSPRI in every possible way.

He reassured of government’s preparedness to encourage farmers in the provision of more inputs like fertilisers and pesticides to ensure bumper harvest.

Presenting a goodwill message, the Director, NSPRI, Dr Patricia Pessu, represented by the Zonal Coordinator, South-South, South-East Zones, Dr Idereyim Iwehujor, appreciated the State Governor for allowing them collaborate with Abia ADP, and gave assurance that the storage kits will mitigate against post-harvest losses which remains the major problem farmers face in addition to reducing the use of chemical application on farm products.

Earlier in his address, the Programe Manager of ADP, Dr Israel Amanze, said ADPcollaborated with the NSPRI to establish the automated Solar Dryer in the State as part ofefforts to bridge the technical gap on agricultural commodities and encouraged beneficiaries of the storage kits and facilities to use them judiciously to boost food sufficiency in the State.