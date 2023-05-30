The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has approved the appointment of Prof. Kenneth Kalu as the new Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), while Pastor Caleb Ajagba, was appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Others include Mr. Kazie Ukoh as his Chief Press Secretary and Mrs. Njum Onyemenam as the state Accountant General.

Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo is the Special Adviser on Health Care Delivery Services, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity while Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke would take over as the Head, Special Task Force on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia.

According to the late night release by Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the appointments take immediate effect.

Until this appointment, the new CPS, Kazie Ukoh was a staff of Daily Times, Nigeria.

