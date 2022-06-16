Abia gov inaugurates security committee for Umunneochi LGA

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday, inaugurated a Special Security Committee for Umunneochi Local Government Area with a charge to stamp out stranger elements who have no business in their forest and have constituted themselves as security threats.

Inaugurating the Committee at the Government House, Umuahia, Dr Ikpeazu directed the Committee to take over all ungoverned spaces in Umunneochi and set up systems that will lead to the apprehension of all elements who have become a nuisance to the people of the Council.

Ikpeazu assured that the state government will provide all that is needed to make their job successful and announced the immediate provision of a patrol vehicle and motorcycles to serve as enablers to their assignment.

Governor Ikpeazu assured that he will support the Committee until the story of security changes for the better in the area and further charged the Committee to take decisive action to flush out all criminals in the area as the land belongs to the people of Umunneochi, adding that they must be firm and that any citizen of the area found to be conniving with the criminals should be identified and dealt with.

The Governor warned that anybody who wants to do business in Umunneochi LGA must come out in the open and charged the Committee to deepen intelligence about what is happening in the area especially movement around the area.

He further directed them to collaborate with neighbouring communities outside Umunneochi in the course of the assignment, promising that the initiative will be extended to Isuikwuato and Ukwa West LGAs.

Responding on behalf of the Committee, the Chairman, Eze Okechukwu Chukwuji thanked the Governor for the initiative which will check insecurity in Umunneochi and assured that they will justify the confidence reposed in them.





The Special Security Committee which has 12 persons as members also have the Commissioner for Information, Dr Eze Chikamnayo, as Secretary.

It would be recalled that the Prelate of Methodist Church was few weeks ago kidnapped in the area and later released the next day after payment of ransom.

