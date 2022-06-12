The current state of infrastructure and economy of Abia State has become a source of worry to Action Democratic Party, (ADP) Abia state governorship and House of Representative candidates.

The governorship candidate, Chibuike Jonas and the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal House of Representatives candidate, Paul Nmeregini weekend after their emergence said they are in the political race “not for selfish reasons”, but that the state is “going through bad times” and needs to be rescued.

According to Jonas, “Abia has been badly managed and not taken care of. Salaries and pensions are not paid and the people are not happy. We will work towards the development of the state and will pay salaries as our statutory work. I am here to bring back sanity to the state.”

For Nmeregini, “my victory is not for myself, but for my constituents. It is for victory, quality representation and to bring dividend of democracy to the people.

The candidates noted that ADP is in the state to make a big change, assuring that they will not disappoint Abians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Abia going through bad times – ADP Guber, Reps candidates

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Abia going through bad times – ADP Guber, Reps candidates

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Abia going through bad times – ADP Guber, Reps candidates

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…Abia going through bad times – ADP Guber, Reps candidates

I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, popularly known as Gbogbo Biz Girl has revealed that her DM has been bombarded by would-be suitors, as she is now every man’s choice and has cried out that they should take it easy on her…Abia going through bad times – ADP Guber, Reps candidates