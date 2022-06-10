Abia doctors to embark on strike Monday over abduction of their senior colleague

The Abia State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) late Friday threatened to embark on strike by Monday if federal and state governments do not ensure the release of their senior colleague, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, kidnapped four days ago.

According to the state chairman, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, Prof. Iweha was kidnapped in front of his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara in Umuahia South LGA on the 6th of June, 2022, adding “up till now, he has not been released.

According to him in their meeting held at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, the doctors demanded the immediate release of Iweha, requesting also that the federal state governments should ensure they stop further occurrence, stating “if not, in the next 48 hours, we will embark on strike as the security of our members are not guaranteed.”

In their peaceful protest with placards with different inscriptions, Including “Dr Iweha should be released”, Doctors lives matter”, the doctors through the chairman, Dr Okwuonu told the governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Okey Ahaiwe, “we are here to register our displeasure over the kidnap of our senior colleague,” adding that the incident is depressing and dehumanizing.

While urging members to pray for the release of Prof. Iweha, the Abia NMA boss pleaded with Ikpeazu to put all mercenaries in motion to ensure Prof. Iweha is released.

Responding, the Chief Of Staff, Okey Ahaiwe, assured the doctors that the state government and security agencies will not rest until Prof. Iweha is released.





