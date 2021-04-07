Abia curfew now from 8 pm to 6 am

The Abia security council has approved the extension of the curfew it imposed on Umuahia and Aba to two other towns, Ohafia and Arochukwu communities.

The government also reviewed the period of curfew hours to begin from 8 pm to 6 am daily.

In a statement signed by Dr Anthony Agbazuere, the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the government advised all citizens to adhere strictly to the new directive, warning that anyone caught disobeying the order would be punished ruthlessly.

It further mandated security agencies to provide airtight security and enforcement of the curfew, throughout the curfew period.

Tribune Online gathered that Arochukwu hosts one of the three towns where Nigerian Correctional Services custodian centres are located while Ohafia has witnessed some rumbles of attacks on Policemen by unknown gunmen in the past few months.

“The State government had earlier, on Monday, imposed a curfew on Aba and Umuahia, explaining that the decision was as a result of intelligence reports it gathered.”

