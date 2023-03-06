Nnanna Nwogu

Despite the Supreme Court judgement that ordered that the old 500 and 1000 naira notes be returned into circulation, banks in Abia State are yet to heed that order, even as the new notes are also difficult to get.

Investigations revealed that even as some banks in Aba and Umuahia since that judgement have been receiving the old notes after filling some forms, the old notes are yet to find their way into the Automatic Teller Machines, and ATMs.

According to a bank manager at Aba, “we are waiting for a presidential confirmation before we can rely on that to see start issuing out the old notes”.

Bank staff in Umuahia, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, ” bank customers in Umuahia will not accept the old notes despite the Supreme Court pronouncement.

“Public confidence in the old notes have to be restored first, otherwise, the Umuahia public will not be ready to accept them”.

Further check on Point Of Sales, POS operators showed that as of date, they don’t accept the old notes and some who have them, said customers don’t accept them in Abia.

