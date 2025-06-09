Abia APC distances self from Orji Kalu’s visit to Gov Otti

… says party will win 2027 election

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the recent visit of the Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, to Governor Alex Otti, describing it as a personal engagement that does not reflect the party’s position.

In a statement signed by Acting Publicity Secretary, Sterling Urakpa, the party expressed concerns over Kalu’s public accolades for the Labour Party-led government, which it said contradicts the APC’s stance on governance in Abia.

The party reiterated its criticism of Otti’s administration, citing “persistent conflicts of interest, lack of transparency, and concealment of project costs and contract details from the public.”

APC further warned its members against engaging in “political fraternisation” with opposition figures, emphasising the need for party discipline and unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party called on its ward and local government executives to protect the party’s interests and unity, particularly in Kalu’s constituency.

The statement stated that APC remains committed to winning elections in Abia State in 2027 and aligning the state with the federal government.

Urakpa also urged Abians to compare their state’s performance with others, attributing their applause for the current government to “less work done with much that has been released by APC Government at the center.

The statement read this: “The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted the recent visit of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North, to Governor Alex Otti in his hometown. We wish to state the following:

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s visit was a personal engagement and does not, in any way, reflect the position or endorsement of the APC in Abia State.

“Our stance on governance in Abia remains unchanged and was clearly articulated by our State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, on May 28, 2025, during the launch of the Renewed Hope Partners in Bende Local Government Area. The party continues to express concern over the current state of affairs under the Labour Party-led government of Dr. Alex Otti, particularly with regard to persistent conflicts of interest, lack of transparency, and the concealment of project costs and contract details from the public.

“The Abia APC strongly disapproves of any party member engaging in political fraternization with opposition figures under the pretext of canvassing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will not condone a repeat of the 2023 scenario, where some members compromised the party’s integrity for personal benefit without punishment .

“We therefore call on the ward and local government executives of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s constituency and that of Sen. Chris Adighije to be at alert and take note of these developments and protect the interests and unity of our party, as we remain focussed on 2027 .

“As we approach the 2027 elections, Abia APC remains committed to enforcing party discipline and ensuring that our focus is not derailed by political distractions or personal ambitions. We will not fail to invoke the Party’s Constitutional powers on this.

“We are committed to one strong Abia APC that has capacity to win elections in Abia state come 2027 and no amount of such visits and unfounded public accolades will derail our determination to align the state to the power at the center.

“In conclusion, Abians need to know that they are applauding for less work done with much that has been released by APC Government at the center , Abians should always compare Abia with other state governments to know what they have lost while clapping with one hand.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

