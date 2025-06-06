Abia APC blasts ex-ALGON boss over remarks against Deputy Speaker

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticised Ibeh Nwoke, a former chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area, over his remarks against Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Nwoke had questioned the legitimacy of a courtesy visit by former Abia State Local Government Area chairmen to Kalu, describing the body as “illegal”.

The APC described Nwoke’s advice as “laughable and embarrassing”, citing his limited education and failed tenure as Local Government Chairman.

According to the APC, Nwoke lacks the qualifications and experience to offer political advice to Kalu, a seasoned lawyer and Deputy Speaker.

“The word ‘illegal’ is not ambiguous. It means ‘forbidden by law’, plain and simple,” the APC said, adding that Nwoke’s ignorance is evident in his attempt to redefine legal terms.

The party emphasised that Nwoke’s short-lived political existence was attributed to nepotism and favoritism, and his time as chairman was a “complete circus”.

Kalu is described as a celebrated intellectual powerhouse, eloquent orator, and ranking member of the House of Representatives, while Nwoke has no political depth, zero academic credentials, and a disgraceful political history.

The APC concluded that Nwoke should focus on learning to read and write before attempting to lecture others.

This controversy comes amidst Kalu’s recent prediction that the APC would unseat Governor Alex Otti in 2027, sparking criticism from fellow lawmakers and the PDP.

Governor Otti has responded, stating that power belongs to God and it’s foolhardy to predict the future.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

