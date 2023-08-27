The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, on Sunday, enjoined all Abia Indigenes not to despair in the midst of all the socio-political and economic challenges facing them but to remain optimistic about the possibility of a better future.

The Deputy Speaker gave the charge while rejoicing with the government and the people of Abia on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the State

Abia, God’s Own State, was created on August 27, 1991, by the government of former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida out of old Imo State, South East, Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Hon. Kalu said that all hope of a better tomorrow is not lost.

Asking the people of the state to key into the renewed hope agenda of the Federal Government, the Deputy Speaker also urged them to be supportive of the government and perform their civic duties, even as he charged them to hold the government accountable in all their actions and inactions to engender good governance.

Hon Kalu further stated that Abia State has the capacity to feed Nigeria if all its agro and economic potentials were developed.

While appreciating the steps taken so far on infrastructure and other new policies of the government, which should include making the ‘gold mine’ of Abia State, the Ariaria international market to operate effectively, the Deputy Speaker also called for the reactivation of moribund industries in the State especially in Aba.

He said: “We can reactivate the industries in Aba for which Abia was known. Industrialisation is also key. We can leverage on the gas-to-energy federal policy and the state’s proximity to gas to achieve this.”

The Deputy Speaker, therefore, asked all hands to be on deck for the overall development of the state.