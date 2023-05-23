Abi Jenaé, a talented and vibrant artist ready to make waves in the music industry, is set to captivate listeners with her infectious new single, “Owo” (Money). Infused with Yoruba cultural influences and a positive, ambitious spirit, Abi Jenaé’s song explores the universal desire for financial prosperity while emphasizing the importance of love, power, and ambition. “Owo” is just a taste of what’s to come on her forthcoming EP, titled “Love & Hustle.”

Inspired by Notorious B.I.G.’s smash “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” Abi Jenaé takes a more upbeat approach, proclaiming the potential of increasing fortune and a life free of obstacles. “Owo” serves as a hustler anthem, inspiring listeners to aim for prosperity and success in their lives.

Abi Jenaé’s appealing melody will sweep you away as she takes you on a musical trip packed with love, ambition, and the desire for “Owo” (Money). Keep an eye out for the release of her EP “Love & Hustle” and be ready to groove to the uplifting sounds of her addictive compositions.