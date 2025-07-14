Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association launches N30bn Wole Soyinka Institute

The Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association (AGSOBA), on Monday, disclosed that it will launch a ₦30 billion Prof. Wole Soyinka Institute in the school as part of activities to commemorate the 117th Founder’s Day.

The Institute, according to the association, will include an amphitheatre, research centre, residences for visiting scholars, and an arts hub for the development of writing skills and other creative activities in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists, the Global President General of AGSOBA, Barrister Sunday Oduntan, added that the alumni association—which is the pioneer of old students’ associations in Nigeria—was working out modalities to establish a university in the name of AGSOBA.

He stated further that the proposed university will be sited on the premises of Abeokuta Grammar School, noting that the project is the major reason AGSOBA is reclaiming the school land from encroachers.

Oduntan hinted that, apart from academics, the Prof. Wole Soyinka Institute is expected to provide an avenue for both resident students and visitors to study technology, the blue and marine economy, and ICT.

“Professor Wole Soyinka Institute is a very ambitious and gigantic programme. In fact, we already have the drawing of the structures that will be there. I’m very optimistic that it will be done, especially with the international organisations that are coming to support. It will be like when we talk about the Presidential Library, though it isn’t. Rather, it will be a place where scholars from all over the world can come to conduct a lot of research,” Oduntan stated.

While giving an account of his stewardship, he disclosed that his administration had executed 53 projects in the school, including the construction of a modern food court, perimeter fencing, renovation and construction of classrooms, as well as the rehabilitation of the Rev. Ransome-Kuti Building, among others.

Oduntan stated that the alumni association had successfully enrolled four indigent students of the school into universities with fully funded scholarships.

He, however, commended the Ogun State Government for its intervention projects in the school, particularly the ongoing construction of several blocks of classrooms.

Speaking on the public lecture for the 117th Founder’s Day of the school, Oduntan said the lecture, entitled “Raising Disciplined Minds: Youth Leadership and Integrity Challenge in Nigeria”, will be delivered by an alumnus of the school, Prof. Olufemi Peters, the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria.

Other highlights of the commemoration, according to him, include the presentation of merit awards, distinguished awards, and awards of recognition to students, staff, and principals who have excelled in contributing to the growth and development of the school and its alumni association.

