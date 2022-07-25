Abeokuta Club tasks Ogun govt over completion of abandoned projects, repairs on internal roads

The leadership and members of the Abeokuta Club have tasked the Ogun State Government to facilitate the completion of infrastructural projects embarked on by the previous administration in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The President of the Club, Engr Tokunbo Odebunmi, said this while fielding questions from newsmen at a press conference organised as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Club.

Odebunmi noted that the completion of some of these projects would further give Abeokuta a facelift of the state capital.

He lauded the government for the completion of some of the projects in the face of the dwindling economy, and further added that many of the roads in the capital city need regular maintenance.

The President submitted that the capital city since its creation in 1976, had suffered in terms of infrastructural deficit, until the administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, turned around the city with massive construction of flyovers and bridges.

“There must be a need for the governor to put infrastructure in the state capital, this is where all kinds of citizens are based. So the need for infrastructure is important; housing must never be inadequate in the state capital, water supply should not be inadequate, roads must be given attention”.

“If roads are constructed in all the three senatorial districts of Ogun state, the ones in Abeokuta will call for urgent attention for maintenance because it’s the capital where they have more vehicles. The message to the government now is that they should divide these projects into four; share three to all the three Senatorial districts and take the remaining one to the state capital.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The state capital belongs to all of us and not only the Egba people alone. So, the government must pay attention to the state capital. Our assessment is that the government of the day should pay attention to all the unfinished infrastructure in Abeokuta, I know it’s expensive and the government is trying”, Odebunmi added.

While highlighting on the activities slated for the golden jubilee anniversary, Odebunmi flanked by the first vice president, Dr Adewale Adeola, the second vice president and chairman planning committee, Alhaji Nurudeen Oyedele, the State Head of Service, Dr Nafiu Aigoro, Chief Festus Kehinde, said the Club in its 50 years of existence had continued to contribute to the development of Egbaland in all areas of human endeavours.

He listed Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Mr Fola Adeola; Dr Reuben Abati; Barrister Femi Falana; the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyode among others are expected to grace some of the activities for the celebration.

The celebration according to him will run from July 21st to August 13th, 2022.

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship





Abeokuta Club tasks Ogun govt over completion of uncompleted projects, repairs on internal roads