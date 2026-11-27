•As Gbajabiamila meets him, Babangida

The Chairman of National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has expressed concern over violent attacks trailing political campaigns across the country and submitted that pursuit of peace must remain paramount.

The former head of state stated this on Thursday, while receiving Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, and other delegates in Minna, Niger State.

Gbajabiamila met General Abubakar and General Ibrahim Babangida separately behind closed doors.

On the delegation of Gbajabiamila were the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu; and former Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali.

Speaking, General Abdulsalami said: “I want to pray for Nigeria so that we can have a peaceful election, because I keep saying, on behalf of the National Peace Committee, that we need peace in the country.

“Without peace, there will be no country, and if there is no country, there wouldn’t be an election. So, I am praying to our people that they should please give peace a chance so that we can have a peaceful election.”

Thanking the Chief of Staff for the visit, the former military Head of State particularly expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his concern for his health and the support extended to him during his medical trip abroad.

“I want, through you, to thank Mr President for the support he has always shown to us, especially when I was going for my medicals. He sent me some support. I want to thank him for that.”

The former Head of State assured the delegation that his health had improved considerably, adding that Babangida was also doing well.

“We are doing well, as you have observed. We are doing very well, and my health is improving greatly. My brother across the hill is also doing fine.”

Speaking with journalists after meeting separately with Generals Babangida and Abubakar, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives declared that he was mandated by President Tinubu to proceed on the trips by President Bola Tinubu to meet the two former leaders.

He maintained that the visits were purely courtesy calls, explaining that the delegation had earlier met with the Niger State Governor before proceeding to the residences of the former leaders.

The Chief of Staff to the President noted that both former leaders are important stakeholders in the affairs of the country and further acknowledged that they have been supportive of the Tinubu administration.

He said: “These are two personalities that you cannot write the history of Nigeria without them occupying very major chapters in that history book.

“They have been very supportive of Mr President, and he just asked that we come and see them, say hello to them, find out how they are doing, and I’m glad that they are both doing very well.

“We had a good tête-à-tête just now with General Babangida, who is very happy with what Mr President is doing. He is very happy with his work, and he continues to support him and wishes him all the very best and the best of luck in the forthcoming elections.”