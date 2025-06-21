Abdulsalam Olayinka Rabiu bags doctorate degree in business administration & project management

In a momentous ceremony held Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos State, Abdulsalam Olayinka Rabiu was awarded a doctorate degree in Business Administration, Leadership & Project Management by the Institute of Leadership Manpower and Management Development (ILMMD).

This prestigious recognition celebrates Abdulsalam’s exceptional contributions and expertise in leadership and management, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. ILMMD, a professional body renowned for its administrative and leadership prestige, boasts a membership composed of top, middle, and lower-level executives, administrators, and experts in leadership, manpower, and management development.

For Abdulsalam Olayinka Rabiu, the transition into entrepreneurship is more than just a career shift; it is a profound calling rooted in a deep-seated desire to effect positive change. With an impressive 23 years of professional experience, Abdulsalam established AORN International Services LTD two years ago, driven by a commitment to making a tangible and lasting impact on society. AORN International Services LTD is not merely a business venture but a vehicle for creating a legacy of positive change and contributing substantively to the greater good.

Abdulsalam’s extensive background, characterized by significant leadership roles and an unwavering commitment to excellence, positions AORN International Services LTD as a key player in its industry, poised for substantial growth and influence.

The Doctorate in Leadership & Management conferred by ILMMD underscores Abdulsalam’s dedication to the principles of effective leadership and strategic management. This honor not only recognizes his past achievements but also highlights his potential to continue shaping the future of leadership and management practices. As Abdulsalam Olayinka Rabiu continues to lead AORN International Services LTD, his blend of experience, vision, and commitment to societal impact promises to inspire and drive positive change on a broad scale, making him a true leader in every sense of the word.

