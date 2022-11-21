Abdulrazaq’s re-election will ensure equity in Kwara zoning arrangement ― APC Elders

Elders of the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that the election of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for a second term will further ensure equity and fairness in the state’s political zoning arrangement.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the APC elders said that it is better for Governor Abdulrazaq to complete his two terms as the state government than to have a new person in the saddle.

“On the issue of zoning arrangement, it would be better for Kwara Central senatorial district to have another shot at the governorship seat through the incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who has just four more years to complete his constitutionally guaranteed eight years tenure than for someone coming afresh from the same senatorial district.

“It’s our belief that this arrangement will be of greatest benefit to the party as it will go a long way to ensuring equity and fairness in the geopolitical allocation/sharing of our common patrimony”.

The spokesman of the APC elders, Ambassador Nurudeen Mohammed, who was flanked by Chief Wole Oke and Barrister Kunle Sulyman, expressed their support for Governor Abdulrazaq’s second term bid.

“We, the elders, after an in-depth, thorough, honest and selfless assessment of the past three and a half years of governance and administration of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, have no alternative but to give our full, unalloyed and unreserved support for his second term as governor of our beloved Kwara State. This is our unadulterated recommendation to the entire patriotic populace of Kwara state”, Mohammed said.

The party elders, who noted that the state before 2019 had passed through a despicable culture of money politics, where the electorate was treated as purchasable commodities in the hands of a dynasty that reigned for close to five decades, urged Kwarans not to return to Egypt.

“Glory is to the Almighty God, that era expired three and a half years ago via the political will of the populace, who voted against continued political enslavement. It was that same strong political will that has resulted in the current positive, progressive change Kwara citizens are enjoying today”.

Chronicling Abdulrazaq administration’s achievements in all sectors, the APC elders spokesman said, “Our people should not allow themselves to be returned to Egypt via the sale of their votes, rather our people in Kwara state should come out in their thousands to vote in order to ensure Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gets landslide victory in the coming election”.

