AbdulRazaq leads Kwara to honour Adewumi at daughter’s wedding

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recently led Kwara State to Abuja to grace the wedding of Barrister Timilehin Aderonke, daughter of Kwara’s celebrated education czar, Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete and Chancellor/Founder, Thomas Adewumi University, Oko Irese, Kwara State, Dr. Johnson Bamidele Adewumi, to her heartthrob, Dr. Oladayo Olayonu.

Speaker of Kwara Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, who represented Gov AbdulRazaq, was atop the list of top guests which included the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru; Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investments, Senator Sadiq Umar; former Minister of Transport, Ibrahim Bio; Alhaji Kola Adesina; Nurudeen Adeyemi of TETFund Board and a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute (IPI), Chief Raheem Adedoyin.

Also in attendance were Oba Joshua Olutade, the Oniwo of Iwo, Kwara State; Oba Victor Olawuyi, the Oloko of Oko Irese and Olori Dr. Elizabeth Ajibola who stood in for the Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ademola Julius Ajibola.

