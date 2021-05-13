Abductors of Ondo Deeper life pastor demand N30m ransom

72 hours after the kidnap of the Pastor of a Deeper Life Bible Church in the church in Akure, Ondo State, Pastor Otamayomi Ogedengbe, his abductors have demanded for N30m as ransom to secure the freedom of the man.

A family source who confirmed this to Tribune Online that the kidnappers have contacted the family of the victims, insisting that the money demanded is not negotiable.

The source said the family had been pleading with the men to reduced the ransom but he disclosed that the kidnappers maintained their stand that the ransom is N30m or nothing less.

Thr wife of the Pastor, Mrs Yinka Ogedengbe, had on Wednesday appealed to security agencies to rescue her husband on time because of his health status.

The wife also begged Nigerians to assist the security agents to help her secure the release of her husband.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, said the family has not contacted the command over the demand for ransom.

Ikoro who advised the family against the payment of ransom, assured that the Pastor will be rescued by the state police saying some detectives have been on the trail of kidnappers.

“This is against the law, for us we are not in support of the payment of the ransom but I can assure you the man will be freed soon while his abductors would be brought to book.”

