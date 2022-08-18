Abductors of Nasarawa Commissioner demand N20m ransom

Abductors of Mr Yakubu Lawal, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information and Culture are demanding N20 million for his release.

The assailants had earlier demanded N100 million as ransom before they can set him free, but the family offered to pay N3.5 million which the abductors turned down.

However, a family source said the gunmen reached out again Thursday morning, reducing the ransom amount to N20 million.

He said the calls came in at about 10:30 am with the abductors insisting they won’t collect any amount less.

He said the family however offered to pay N4.5 million, which the abductors rejected.

He said, “They called the family members at exactly 10:30 am on Thursday and slashed the ransom from N100 million to N20 million.

“The family members are ready to pay the sum of N4.5 million but the abductors rejected the offer and switched off their mobile phone.”

Mr Lawal was abducted from his residence in Nasarawa Eggon town, Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state Monday night by gunmen.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Rahman Nansel, said a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the anti-kidnapping unit, military personnel, vigilante, and the local hunters have been drafted to Nasarawa Eggon LGA to comb the entire area with the aim of rescuing the abducted commissioner.

He said, “The search and Rescue operation is ongoing by the combined team, led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command, ACP Halliru Aliyu to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi has also ordered the reinforcement of the command personnel with a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the Anti kidnapping unit, Military personnel, Vigilante as well as local hunters.”

