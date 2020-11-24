Abductors of minister of agriculture’s brother yet to communicate with family

Twenty-four hours after the abduction of Babawuro Tofai, a brother of the Minister of Agriculture, Alh Sabo Nanono by suspected gunmen on Monday, the family of the minister said the abductors were yet to communicate with the family.

This was just as the Kano State Police command image-maker, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, on Tuesday said the command is working to unravel the situation, calling for calm.

It would be recalled that Babawuro Tofai was abducted at about 1.00 am Monday in Gabasawa local government area of Kano State.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Personal Assistant to the Minister, Umar Wali disclosed that there is no information whatsoever from the abductors “up till this moment.”

However, Wali said prior to the appointment of Nanono as the minister, he was the Village Head of Tofai, in Gabasawa local government.

He added that his abducted younger brother, Babawuro has been acting as the village head.

