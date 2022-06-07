Abductors of kidnapped Revd Father yet to contact us ― Catholic Church

Catholic Diocese of Lokoja, Kogi State has said that the church has not received any information from the abductors of Rev. Fr. Christopher Itopa Onotu.

Recall that Onotu was kidnapped at his residence at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Obangede, Okehi local government council, Kogi State last week on Saturday.

In a press statement issued by the Diocesan Chancellor Very Rev. Fr. Augustine Okechukwu Okafor and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday, the church stated that “on a sad note, the Catholic Diocese of Lokoja hereby confirms the abduction of one of her Priests, Rev. Fr. Christopher Itopa Onotu from his residence at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Obangede, Okehi local government council, Kogi State.

“The parishioners had gathered for the Pentecost Sunday Mass in the morning and waited for the arrival of the priest, all to no avail. Some of the parishioners then went up to the rectory and the situation in which they met the house suggests he was abducted as the windows and doors to his room were broken, his room scattered and his car and SIM cards taken away.

“More shocking to note this afternoon is the information which we got that his car was found in a location where it has already been recovered without any sign of him in or around the car.

“As at this moment, the church has not received any information from the abductors to know what their demands are.

“This sad event has shown clearly that the security architecture of our dear state is weak and in need of urgent attention. As it is now, we rely only on God for security because the government has continued to fail in her responsibility to secure human lives and property. It is most unfortunate!

“The church condemns this kidnap in the strongest terms and asks for his immediate release. The church equally wishes to call on the government of Kogi State to strengthen security as the events of the past three weeks in Kabba and Okene show that the security apparatus has been compromised.

“The diocese wishes to call on parishioners, the clergy and the religious boy to be more security conscious and prayerfully remain with the church in these trying times and for God to give the security agencies the wisdom and determination to secure the release of FR. Christopher Itopa Onotu.”