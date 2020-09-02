Abductors of hospital workers demand N6m ransom

Gunmen who abducted the Chief Medical Director of General Hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, Olufemi Adeogun, with two others have demanded a ransom of N6m for the release of the CMD.

The kidnappers who contacted the family of their victims demanding for the ransom for the CMD to regain his freedom.

According to a family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the abductors contacted the family with a private telephone line.

She said the abductors initially demanded a ransom of N100 million but later reduced to N6m after several pleas from the family of the medical doctor.

She said “The kidnappers contacted us and they said we would have to pay the sum of N100m if we want them to release the victims especially the doctor.

“They have even spoken to us twice and asked how much we had been able to raise but we were only begging them to have mercy on us.

“Later, they told us to go and look for N6m and that they have been able to reduce the ransom for us but to source the fund is still a challenge.

“We are also talking to families of the remaining victims too and they can’t raise such fund but the police have asked us to be patient, that they would rescue them.”

The CMD was abducted on Monday evening while travelling with three others along on the failed Owo/ Idoani road including the recording officer in the hospital, Mrs Foluke Ajibola.

The kidnappers were said to have shot the driver of the vehicle in the hands before marching the abducted health workers into the forest.

Meanwhile, health workers in the hospital have raised the alarm over the incessant kidnap of people on the axis of the road, asking security agents to come to the rescue of the people of the area.

One of the medical doctors in the hospital said workers and residents of the area have been living in fear of the kidnappers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the abduction of the victims on Tuesday, did not, however, respond to calls when contacted on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ayorinde Omojokun, said men of the brigade have been deployed to the forest to secure the release of the victims.

