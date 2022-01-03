Abductors of former gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau demand N100 million ransom

The kidnappers of the former gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon Kemi Nshe have demanded a ransom of N100 million.

It would be recalled the former gubernatorial aspirant along with his guest who is the chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University Bokkos, Dr Monday Hassan were kidnapped on the new year’s eve at his residence in Shendam local government area of the state.

A family source told Tribune Online that the kidnappers contacted the family on Sunday and demanded a ransom of N100 million adding that negotiation could not be completed before the kidnappers ended the call.

A close associate of the former gubernatorial aspirant who did not want his name in print said Shendam local government and by extension, Plateau State is under the siege of kidnappers terrorising different flanks of the state.

“Shortly before Christmas it was the paramount ruler of Gindiri HRH Charles Dakat, followed by Hon Kemi and now a bride to be in Bokkos local government was kidnapped on Sunday few hours to her wedding. And there are other unreported cases across the state, so we are under siege.

“The incident is rather unfortunate. We don’t know where they have taken Nshe to. But yesterday evening (Sunday), I learned that the kidnappers called the family members through the phone number of the son and demanded N100million ransom” he said

He added that the people of Shendam are presently leaving in fear as a result of rampant cases of kidnapping and called on the security agencies to intensify their efforts in warding off the undesirable elements from the state.

When contacted the Information Officer, Operations Safe Haven in charge of security in the State Major Ishaku Takwa simply declared thus: “We don’t get involved in ransom payment but what I can tell you is that both our men and the police are on ground to arrest those behind the incident”

