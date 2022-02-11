Abductors of Edo IPMAN Chairman contact family, demand N80m ransom

Exactly five days after he was abducted in front of his Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area, country home, the abductors of the Chairman of Edo State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, have contacted his family, demanding for N80 million ransom before he would be released.

Egele, also known as Baba Petrol, was kidnapped at about 7 pm on Monday by some gunmen, who shot dead his driver and two security personnel.

A source close to the family of the kidnapped IPMAN boss said on Friday in Auchi that “the kidnappers contacted the family today morning and they are demanding for N80m before he will be released.

“That is the development as of today and this is the first time they are contacting the family since Monday evening when he was kidnapped in front of his gate after closing from work and the kidnappers came in vehicles.”

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the incident happened when Egele was returning home after the day’s business and he was accosted by the gunmen.

“The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Kontings Bello, who earlier confirmed the death of the shot second security man, when contacted Friday for development on the incident, said the Command was yet to get any new information about the kidnap and that the family had not informed the police of any contact.

