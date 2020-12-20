Abductors of Edo Head of Service, Okungbowa, yet to contact his family

Hours after he was abducted Saturday evening, the abductors of the Edo Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Anthony Okungbowa, are yet to establish any contact with the family, just as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Okungbowa, it would be recalled, was kidnapped by some gunmen along Oza Road in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, when he was returning to Benin after attending a church thanksgiving service organised in honour of Governor Godwin Obaseki, by the Director General of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr. Festus Osaigbovo.

A family source who pleaded anonymity told journalists in Benin on Sunday afternoon that the family had not heard a word the suspected kidnappers.

The family source who was also at the thanksgiving ceremony with Okungbowa added that the family was greatly distressed as nobody knows the fate of the abducted HoS.

“As you can see, we are just keeping our fingers crossed while praying to God for all to be well,” the family source said.

The Edo Police Command spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, however, could not provide any update on the matter as he said he had been away outside the state on official assignment.

“There is nothing I can tell you right now about events in the state because I have been away in Enugu on official assignment and I just returned back to Benin now,” he stated.

Similarly, an attempt made to get the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo to speak on the matter proved abortive, as the top police officer neither picked calls placed to his mobile telephone nor responded to messages sent to his line.

