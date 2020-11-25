Abductors of DELSU lecturer’s wife demand N10m ransom

A N10 million ransom has been placed on the abducted wife of a lecturer in Delta State University (DELSU), Dr Sunny Ojobor, before her release by her abductors.

Recall that Mrs Ojobor, a secondary school teacher of Erho Secondary School, Abraka, was kidnapped in her shop at Old Eku-Abraka Road close to FSP junction in Abraka around 9:00 pm on Monday.

The victim’s husband told journalists in Delta that the abductors had established contact with him with the demand of N10 million ransom.

Dr Ojobor, who reportedly decried the development, disclosed that the assailants were not elements from faraway, but persons from the Niger Delta.

“These are our boys. Their English might not be too sound, but they are enlightened.

“It is very annoying that we have gotten to this place in Nigeria that somebody that is doing his or her respective business, managing her life, you will go and kidnap her because you are looking for money,” the lecturer lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, had, on Tuesday, told our correspondent that operatives of the command were doing everything possible to rescue the woman unhurt as well as apprehend the kidnappers.

