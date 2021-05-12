Abductors of Deeper Life pastor yet to negotiate ransom ― Wife

The wife of the Deeper Life Bible Church Pastor, Otamayomi Ogedengbe, abducted by some gunmen on Monday evening, has said the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family to demand any ransom.

The wife of the Pastor, Yinka, appealed to security agents to rise up and rescue her husband from the hands of his abductors, saying her husband is the only son of his parents.

Narrating how the kidnappers invaded the church, she explained that it took the abductors some time to identify her husband before they forcefully took him away from the church.

She said attempts were made to chase the kidnappers but said they had to turn back when the kidnappers shot at them during the pursuit.

She said: “Monday was our Bible study. Immediately after the Bible study, we were rounding up from the church, one of our brothers collected the car key to park it properly. He is the persons that drive the car when it is already night. He met some boys outside.

“He said the boys pushed him down from the car and he thought they wanted to collect the car. They slapped him and when they looked at him properly and discovered he was not the persons they were looking for.

“They brought him inside the church and started searching for who they were looking for. They saw my husband and said he was the person. When we got outside, they started shooting and pushed my husband into their car.

“We drove after them towards Irese road but they were shooting at us. It was dark so we stopped. I beg all Nigerians to help the release of my husband. He is a man of God who cannot hurt a fly.

“They should release him because he is always on drugs. I beg security agents to rise to the occasion and help me to secure his release.

“He is the only son of his parents, please I beg you all to help me, I can no longer sleep. He is my companion of over 37 years.”

Meanwhile, the state police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami has directed his men to rescue the pastor unhurt.

Spokesman of the state police command, Leo Ikoro, said the command would do everything within its power to arrest those behind his abduction.

Pastor Ogedengbe was abducted at about 8:30 pm on Monday evening inside the church after conducting a Bible study.

