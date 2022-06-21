Abductors demand N150m to release Plateau traditional ruler

Armed kidnappers holding the District Head of Panyam in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, have demanded a ransom of N150 million before setting him free.

The traditional ruler was abducted in his palace on Monday by kidnappers numbering about twenty and whisked to an unknown destination thus creating tension and apprehension in the local government area.

A source close to the family disclosed that the abductors at about 4:34 pm on Monday reached out to the family to confirm that they have him and demanded a ransom of N150 million.

“They have called today again but yet to reduce the ransom. We are still talking with them with the hope that they would either reduce the ransom or release him on compassionate ground,” said the source.

The contact established with the kidnapped might have calmed down fray nerves and doused the apprehension about the whereabouts of the traditional ruler.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, said men of the Command are working assiduously to track down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

