Abduction of two top actors shakes Nollywood

Nollywood actors and actresses are currently perturbed by the news of the abduction of two of their colleagues, Clemson Cornel also known as Agbogidi and Cynthia Okereke who are also members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Information gathered by R on Friday revealed that Cornel and Okereke were declared missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back home from a movie location at Ozalla town, Enugu State.

As soon as news of their abduction became a public matter, some actors and actresses who are based in the Coal City and beyond became worried and rescheduled their plans for the weekend with some of them reportedly leaving the state to other places for their safety.

R learnt that the suspected kidnapping heightened fear among their colleagues as they called for prayers for the safe return of the veteran actors who have played significant and numerous roles in movies over the years.

In his reaction to the development, National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas instructed all actors to avoid going to outskirt of cities to film, except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.

Rollas is said to be shocked over the incident and urged security agencies to speed up action that would lead to their safe rescue.

In a statement made available to R on Friday, Director of Communications of the Guild, Monalisa Chinda Coker, appealed for calm among members and called for prayers.

