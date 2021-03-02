Abduction of students reprehensible, violation of child right to education ― UNICEF

As the abducted Jengebe schoolgirls regain their freedom, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria has reiterated that attacks on students and schools are not only reprehensible but a violation of the right of children to an education.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, while commenting on the release of the abducted schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara State stated that “education is a right that any society can ill-afford to violate.”

In the statement made available to newsmen in Bauchi, Peter Hawkins stated that “We are relieved with the news of the reported release of over 200 students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara State, North-West Nigeria, who were kidnapped during an overnight attack at their school in the early hours of the morning on Friday, February 26.”

The statement further reads, “While we rejoice at the release of the schoolgirls and look forward to their safe return to their families, we reiterate that attacks on students and schools are not only reprehensible but a violation of the right of children to an education. It is a right that any society can ill-afford to violate.”

“UNICEF calls on the Government of Nigeria to take all measures to protect schools in the country so that children will not be fearful of going to school, and parents afraid of sending their children to school,” Peter Hawkins added.

He also stated that “Schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning should not become a risky endeavour.”

The UNICEF Reps assured that “UNICEF will be providing psychosocial support to the girls and their families and working with the Ministry of Education on how to ensure the safe return to school of all children in Zamfara State.”

