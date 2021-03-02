Abduction of students: Ekiti begins fencing project in schools

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Ekiti begins fencing project, We are unhappy, Ekiti to attract industrial opportunities, Nigeria mobilised over $95 million, Ekiti special works programme, foundation for economic, teachers against age falsification, community policing, Ekiti loan firm, ghost workers, Ekiti, , Fayemi, Nigeria must be recreated, Ekiti judicial panel of inquiry, Ekiti government, schools, protest, judicial panel of inquiry, Teachers, Fayemi Nigeria at 60, Ekiti. Fayemi, suspends, APC, anti-party, Oyo APC leader Fayemi, Fayemi, Ekiti, We must empower youth, Ekiti, World bank, Fayemi's 2023 presidential poster, Youths are doing better, striking Ekiti doctors, governors, Ekiti workers strike,Fayemi, workers, COVID-19, Ekiti, police commissioner, COVID-19, Osun state, Ogun State, Ondo State, Ekiti State, reopening of schools, teaching of ICT in schools, Ekiti State, governors,Fayemi, ex-presidential aide, COVID-19, World Bank, NGF, Catholic Church withdraws suit, Ekiti workers , Amotekun, new zonal command, Ekiti, SDGs, contractors, schools, resume, COVID-19, Fayemi, APC, enemy, federal institutions, Governing council
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

As part of the proactive ways to forestall possible abduction of students, the Ekiti State government has revealed it has commenced fencing projects in public schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this during his monthly media chat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the project which had since started would be intensified to ensure maximum security in schools in the state.

The government’s decision was coming on the heels of the abduction of students in Kankara, Kaduna State; Kagara in Niger State and the most recent in Jangebe in Zamfara State.

To further boost the protection of lives and property, the governor also stated that more security personnel had been deployed across strategic locations in the state.

He said: “The Government of Ekiti State, in efforts to boost security, have ensured that primary and secondary schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state are adequately protected. In doing so, school fencing projects are ongoing beefing up security accordingly. Also, the Government has improved on security surveillance across the state, deploying more personnel to strategic locations for effective coverage.”

Fayemi who reiterated the need for the creation of state police to address growing security challenges in the country suggested that the National Police Council should be meeting quarterly where mainly security issues would be discussed and solutions proffered.

According to the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum(NGF), the argument that state governors would deploy state police against opposition politicians was no longer acceptable, saying “the governors can still use the federal police against the opposition.”

He explained that the NGF has advocated the creation of state police for effective policing in the local areas, adding that security personnel must understand the terrain, culture, customs and language of people he is saddled to protect.

On the epileptic power in the state, the governor stated that arrangements are in top gear for the Independent Power Project, ” which will provide electricity for major public infrastructures such as Health, Education Institutions, Government Secretariat and other public facilities.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…Abduction of students: Ekiti begins fencing project in schools

Abduction of students: Ekiti begins fencing project in schools

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Suspected cultists kill man in Benue

Latest News

Niger governor mourns Emir of Kagara, describes him as symbol of humility, patience

Latest News

Impeachment notice: Ogun Assembly constitutes committee to investigate deputy speaker

Latest News

Court slates May 11 for definite hearing of Obasanjo’s ex-aide’s case over…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More