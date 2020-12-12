Abduction: Katsina gov directs all schools to be closed indefinitely

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has directed that all schools should be closed as a result of the recent abduction of some secondary school in the state.

He made this known when he visited Government Science Secondary School Kankara on Saturday.

The governor who betrayed his emotions told parents that his government will do the needful to free other students who are believed to be under the custody of the bandits.

While, directing the closure of the school as well as all schools in the state, he said security are inside the bush to free the students.

