After barely a week in the hands of her abductors, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Efe Samtex Pharmacy Ltd and mother-of-five, Mrs Christy Efede, has regained her freedom.

The victim was reportedly left off the hook on Monday night after a receipt of an agreed unspecified amount from the N50 million earlier demanded by the hoodlums.

The gun-wielding hoodlums, who had demanded N50 million ransom from her family, kidnapped the victim at around 8:00 pm last Tuesday while driving home on her Sienna space bus along Airport Road in Warri, Delta State.

Sources said one of her apprentices identified as Friday, who was shot in the anus and needed about N400,000 for surgery, was still receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

Mrs Efede was returning from her Efe Samtex Pharmacy Ltd with headquarters at Ometa in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of the state after a hard day’s job when she was abducted.

She was with three of her apprentices in her Toyota Sienna space bus when she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen who, after two days, requested N50 million before setting her free.

Mrs Efede has some health challenges which made her family members and children apprehensive about her state of health in the hands of the kidnappers since she was not armed with her daily medication.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, did not respond to several calls and message sent to her mobile line even as of the time of filing the report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Abducted woman regains freedom in Delta

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

Abducted woman regains freedom in Delta