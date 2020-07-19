Abducted widow of former Edo speaker regains freedom

In what looked like a melodrama, the abducted widow of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs Hassana Zakawanu, has reportedly been set free several hours after she was abducted by some gun-totting hoodlums who abducted her as she travelled to Auchi, Edo State for the funeral of the husband, Alhaji Zakawanu [...]

In what looked like a melodrama, the abducted widow of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs Hassana Zakawanu, has reportedly been set free several hours after she was abducted by some gun-totting hoodlums who abducted her as she travelled to Auchi, Edo State for the funeral of the husband, Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba.

The widow who was kidnapped at Kabbal junction along the Abuja-Lokoja road was said to have‎ been released at about 8 pm yesterday but details of how she was let go of by the kidnappers remain sketchy yesternight.

Mrs Garuba, who was travelling with her three children and the aged mother of the late ex-Speaker who passed on in the early hours of yesterday at Kabba junction in Kogi State.

The driver was also abducted leaving the three children and their grandmother stranded in the vehicle.

A younger brother of the deceased former lawmaker who confirmed the incident said that the kidnappers who struck in the evening are yet to establish contact with the family.

The source who would not want his name in print, however, explained that arrangements have been made by the family to bring the children and their grandmother home.‎

