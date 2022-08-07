Abducted traditional head, three others regain freedom in Ondo

The abducted traditional head of the Ondo community, Mukaila Bello, and three others kidnapped along the Owo-Ikare road have regained their freedom on Saturday night.

The three victims who include a traditional chief, Mukaila Bello of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government of the state, Mr Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro, were kidnapped last Thursday.

The victims were returning from Akure, the state capital when the gunmen stopped them and whisked them into the forest after shooting the driver of the vehicle.

The abductors contacted the family of the victims demanding N50m as ransom to secure the release of the four men without giving room for negotiation.

It was however gathered that the victims were released but the details of the release had not been revealed while the victims were admitted to a hospital where they were being attended to.

A family member who confirmed the release of the four men said: “They have been released but I cannot confirm if ransom was paid or not but they have reunited with their families but they have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development but said she was yet to get the details of how they were released.

However, a traditional ruler, the Owa-Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin who expressed delight over the release of his abducted High Chief and his other subjects.

He appreciated the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, his cabinet members and all security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the victims.

The monarch who said Akeredolu had committed a lot to improve the security architecture of the state, especially the recent donation of well-equipped patrol vehicles to security agencies, advised the Federal Government and the people of Ondo to continue to give full support to the state government and the security agents to make the state more secured.

