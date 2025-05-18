Abducted Ondo APC chair killed after N5m ransom payment

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifon, Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, who was abducted by gunmen while returning to his house last Monday, has been killed.

Adepoyigi was shot dead by the kidnappers after a ransom of N5 million was paid—out of the N100 million initially demanded by his abductors. The kidnappers also seized the ransom bearers and demanded an additional N30 million.

However, it was gathered that the abductors later released the two ransom bearers unharmed but had already shot dead the APC chairman before doing so.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Kolapo Ojo, said Adepoyigi was killed by the kidnappers, while the other two individuals in their custody were freed.

He lamented the growing insecurity in the area and the brutal killing of Adepoyigi, stating that kidnapping has taken a new and dangerous dimension.

ALSO READ: Lokpobiri flags off construction of Bauchi oil and gas academy

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he called on the Federal Government to support the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in combating the criminal elements terrorizing the state.

He said, “While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors.

“The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased. His dedication to the progress of our party and the grassroots community will be forever remembered and honored.”

He continued, “This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.

“We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat.”

Ojo also highlighted the escalating insecurity in the region, revealing that just days before the incident, another resident narrowly escaped being kidnapped while parking his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, stated that the police have yet to confirm the killing.

He added that special officers have been deployed to Ifon to investigate the reports circulating on social media.