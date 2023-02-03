The four remaining pupils of the Local Government Education Authority Al-waza, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State abducted by gunmen in January have been rescued.

Six pupils of the school were abducted when gunmen stormed the facility in the early hours of January 20.

A day after the incident, two of the pupils were rescued through a joint operation comprising the police, military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and vigilantes.

The two rescued pupils, who are both female, were Vision Umbugadu Judge and Peace Amos.

However, the state police command’s Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Rahman Nansel told journalists on Friday in Lafia, that the remaining pupils have also been rescued.

According to him, the pupils were rescued in Doka community in Doma local government area of the state.

The information on the rescue of the pupils was shared by DSP Nansel through the command’s whatsapp platform.

“Alwaza kidnapping, four remaining pupils rescued unhurt in a joint operation that was carried out by the police and hunters at Doka village,” the message said.

Tribune Online learnt that the rescued pupils include three males and a female and were taken to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital located in the state capital for medical checkup.

As at the time of filing this report, the children were still in the facility and have not been officially released to the parents.

