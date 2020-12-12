Abducted Katsina students: Military has located bandits’ enclave ― Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the bandits’ attack at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, charging the army and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed.

According to a statement issued Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the military has now located the hideout of the bandits responsible for the abduction and had engaged them in an exchange of fire.

The statement said President has urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

It said parents who rushed to the school and removed their children and wards were also required to notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population.

The statement quoted the president as saying: “I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara. Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured.”

Buhari pledged to continue to support the police and military struggle against terrorists and bandits.

“In the latest briefing received by the President from Governor Aminu Bello Masari, with whom he has been in touch, and the Army Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai, the military, supported by air power has located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara and there have been exchange of fire in an ongoing operation. Police said so far, there has not been reported any student casualty,” the statement informed.

It said the President has directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Abducted Katsina students Abducted Katsina students

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Abducted Katsina students Abducted Katsina students

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE